RIYADH — Saudi Arabia advanced to the 25th position globally in the annual World Happiness report 2022, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday. The Kingdom was ranked 26th globally in 2021.



The Kingdom has continued its progress globally in the happiness index, according to the report issued by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, which annually measures happiness indicators for about 156 countries around the world.



The indicators measured by the report showed the Kingdom’s steady progress in the ranking of the happiest population since 2017, in light of the progress in achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and its flexible capabilities to adapt to the requirements of the development of quality of life.



The Kingdom was distinguished in terms of gross domestic product, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life decisions, in addition to generosity and confronting corruption.



The country has adopted economic programs that contributed to overcoming the repercussions of the pandemic.

