RIYADH —The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) announced a 22.8% increase in non-oil exports during September 2024.

The non-oil national exports rose by 11.6% excluding re-exports, while the value of re-exported goods increased by 65.4% during the same period, according to the International Trade Bulletin, issued by GASTAT for the month of September 2024.



The bulletin results indicated a 14.9% decrease in commodity exports in September, while the percentage of oil exports out of total exports decreased from 79.7% in September 2023 to 70.7% in September 2024.



The bulletin results also indicated an increase in Saudi Arabia’s imports in September 2024 by 15%. With regard to the merchandise trade balance, the surplus decreased by 56.9% compared to September 2023.



The bulletin results showed an increase in the percentage of non-oil commodity exports to 37.1% in September 2024.

This is attributed to the increase in non-oil exports, which reached 22.8%, compared to the increase in imports, which reached 15%.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).