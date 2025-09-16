King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC), a Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, signed a deal with the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Centre (RIPC) to enhance collaboration in infrastructure and project development of King Salman International Airport (KSIA).

The MoU was signed during the Global Infrastructure Forum, taking place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre from September 15 to 17 under the patronage of Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Dr Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, reported SPA.

The partnership sets a framework for joint efforts between both entities to drive innovation and operational excellence across infrastructure projects, supporting joint initiatives aligned with Saudi Arabia’s national development priorities and the objectives of Vision 2030.

KSIADC Chief Delivery Officer James Young stated that the MoU strengthens collaboration with key government entities, advances infrastructure projects to meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency, and supports national development while enhancing Saudi Arabia’s position in the global aviation sector.

RIPC Chief Executive Fahad bin Sulaiman Al Badah reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to working closely with KSIADC to ensure integration across various projects, noting that the MoU will promote shared knowledge and expertise and drive innovation in infrastructure development.

The agreement focuses on exchanging data and knowledge, joint planning, and integrated coordination across all phases of the KSIA project.

It also includes mechanisms for institutional alignment, sharing best practices in project and infrastructure management, overcoming challenges, and advancing sustainability initiatives in compliance with environmental standards.

