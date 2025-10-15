DUSHANBE — Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih emphasized Saudi Arabia’s keenness on promoting sustainable investments in Tajikistan. He made the remarks in his opening speech at Dushanbe International Investment Forum 2025.

During his visit to Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, which concluded on Tuesday, Al-Falih was accompanied by a high-level Saudi delegation, including representatives from the Kingdom's public and private sectors and a group of business and financial leaders.

The opening session of the forum was also attended by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. In his speech, Al-Falih conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the president, the government, and the people of Tajikistan.

The Saudi minister said that the topics of the forum, which include green investments, sustainable development, and digitalization, align with many aspects of the tremendous transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030.

“This is why we are witnessing broad and encouraging participation from private-sector institutions at this forum. Several Saudi companies, such as ACWA Power, have joined our delegation to explore investment and development opportunities in various fields, such as renewable energy and mining. I urge Saudi companies to consider all key sectors in Tajikistan to build sustainable investments that are beneficial to both countries."

Al-Falih said that the relationship between the Kingdom and Tajikistan is based on solid foundations: shared Islamic values, mutual respect, and a shared vision for prosperity. “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992, our partnership has witnessed steady growth, culminating in high-level mutual visits and resulting in fruitful and constructive cooperation,” he said.

Al-Falih praised the significant progress achieved through close cooperation. “The agreements and memoranda of understanding signed, covering investment protection, agriculture, business facilitation, and export development, are now translating into promising private-sector investment opportunities and tangible benefits for both countries,” he pointed out.

Al-Falih affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to supporting development in Tajikistan. The Saudi Fund for Development has been a reliable partner in this regard, having implemented 14 projects with a total value exceeding $300 million in the roads, education, health, water, and energy sectors.

He stated that the global transition to a green economy is not limited to renewable energy sources alone; it also depends on the availability and access to basic minerals. In this context, he said, Tajikistan's production of antimony, which accounts for 21 percent of global production, and its large reserves of other strategic minerals, make it a vital partner in efforts to secure sustainable supply chains for the future.

Al-Falih pointed out that the available opportunities are vast and diverse, and that the Tajik government is offering numerous incentives and free economic zones as a commitment to supporting investment.

“Saudi Arabia, for its part, is providing technologies and global partnerships that will accelerate development and facilitate access to markets, as there are broad prospects for joint growth in livestock production, developing agricultural technologies to enhance food security, digital transformation, basic minerals needed for strong and efficient supply chains, sustainable energy, and other promising fields,” he added.

Saudi minister arrives in Uzbekistan to foster mutual investments

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih arrived in Tashkent, leading a high-level Saudi delegation comprising representatives from both the public and private sectors on an official visit to Uzbekistan. The visit, which began Tuesday, aims to strengthen and expand Saudi-Uzbek relations across various economic fields and to foster mutual investment opportunities.

Al-Falih will head the Saudi side at the Saudi-Uzbek Roundtable Meeting, chaired from the Uzbek side by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The discussions will explore ways to enhance constructive cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan in line with the aspirations of their leaderships, with the goal of driving economic growth and prosperity in both nations. On the sidelines of the visit, the 7th meeting of the Saudi-Uzbek Joint Committee will convene, co-chaired by Al-Falih and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

The meeting will address a range of topics aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, and investment sectors, and it will showcase promising investment opportunities. It will also discuss practical solutions to overcome any challenges facing the business environment.

Saudi-Uzbek relations have witnessed remarkable progress in recent years across multiple fields, most notably in the economic and trade sectors.

This advancement has been driven by the exchange of visits by officials in priority areas, alongside the holding of several sessions of joint government committees and business councils and forums.

