Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid Al Falih, stated that one of the key pillars of the nation’s Vision 2030 is utilising and investing in its strategic location to connect the three continents.

The Kingdom is also working on linking energy with several friendly countries across the globe, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited Al Falih as he gave his remarks during a dialogue session included in the 10th Arab-China Business Conference which kicked on today in Riyadh.

The official noted that mutual relations between Saudi Arabia and China started decades ago, adding that they are linked by several common interests.

Al Falih elaborated that China's products as well as the great leaps it is witnessing in different industries have become available in the Arab countries.

The Saudi minister mentioned that the Arab countries need the availability of many products through mega projects with added value in both manufacturing and logistics services, noting that connecting the region is one of the indicators that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aspires to.

It is worth noting that the dialogue session came under the title "Investment and Financing along the Belt and Road Initiative," with the participation of Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Rania El-Mashat; the President of Oman Investment Authority, Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi; Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Chen Jian'an; Founder and Chairman of the listed ACWA Power, Mohammed Abunayyan; and the Chair of Hang Lung Properties in Hong Kong, Ronnie Chan.

Meanwhile, Abunayyan indicated Saudi Arabia’s interest in manufacturing ammonia and the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project which aims to build the world’s largest commercial facility. He added that “several local companies are working on manufacturing many products in cooperation with Chinese companies to be exported to various countries,” according to SPA.

