Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Under the directives of King Salman and the continued efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia today holds a significant Arab-Islamic summit aimed at addressing the intensifying crisis in Palestine and Lebanon. The summit, hosted in Riyadh, has gathered leaders from across the Arab and Islamic world, with discussions expected to focus on Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Al-Ekhbariya, Saudi Arabia’s state-run news channel, aired footage of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati arriving in Riyadh on Sunday evening. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are among other prominent attendees expected at the summit. H E Abdullah Nasser al Rahbi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League participated in the preparatory meeting of the summit.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has highlighted Israel’s “aggression” in Gaza and Lebanon as the impetus for urgent action by Arab and Islamic leaders. The summit’s key objectives include ceasing hostilities, ensuring civilian protection, extending support to Palestinian and Lebanese populations, and unifying the stance of Arab and Islamic nations. Leaders are expected to urge the international community to take definitive action to end the violence and promote enduring peace and stability in the region.

This summit follows a similar gathering in Riyadh last year, convened by the Cairo-based Arab League and the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where leaders condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as “barbaric.” However, that meeting concluded without consensus on economic or diplomatic measures against Israel, despite calls from several member states to sever ties.

The Riyadh summit marks a critical moment as regional leaders seek to consolidate their response amid the ongoing conflicts, demonstrating the Kingdom’s role in advocating for peace and defending the causes of Islam and the Muslim world.

