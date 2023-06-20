PARIS — Saudi Arabia held an official reception for Riyadh's bid to host Expo 2030 in Paris.



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, who's also Chairman of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) attended the reception. The Crown Prince is currently on a state visit to France.



The reception welcomed representatives of the 179 member states of the International Bureau of Expositions. The ceremony is part of the nomination procedure to host the Expo 2030.



The reception showcased the capital's readiness, plans and projects to host the exhibition, before the final voting to select the host city for this event at the next General Assembly meeting in November 2023.



The reception, hosted by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, included an exhibition that showcased the historical and cultural depth of the Kingdom and its capital.



It also highlighted the city's political and economic presence, its distinctive geographical location, and outstanding infrastructure, all of which making it ready to host the most prominent international events.



The exhibition took visitors on a virtual tour of Riyadh in 2030, starting from the arrival at King Salman International Airport, to the capital's most prominent landmarks and major projects, including the Sports Boulevard, King Salman Park, Diriyah Gate, Qiddiya, and other mega development projects currently under way in the Kingdom.



A high-level Saudi delegation participated in the reception, including ministers and senior officials from the Saudi and French sides, as well as all BIE member states, members of international organizations such as UNESCO, and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in France.

