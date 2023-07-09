A senior team from Saudi General Authority for Foreign Trade chaired a high-level meeting that will lay the foundations for the fourth round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the GCC countries and the United Kingdom that will be held this month in London, reported SPA.

The GAFT board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi to study the preparation for the fourth round of FTA talks negotiations between the GCC and UK which will be held from July 17 to 28.

The round will be held in two sessions; remote and in-person meetings in the British capital.

During the meeting, the Deputy Governor of the Commission for International Organizations and Agreements Farid bin Saeed Al Asali, reviewed the progress of the negotiations and discussed the terms of the agreement with the heads of the negotiating technical teams in addition to discussing topics related to commodities, rules of origin, investment, and services, electronic commerce, and general texts and provisions.

The Saudi negotiating team works to supervise and follow up on the progress of trade negotiations to ensure their compatibility with the kingdom's commercial goals and policies, said the SPA report.

It will also hold discusions with the teams of both GCC and UK and put forth kingdom's negotiating positions and also co-ordinate with countries with similar orientations in international trade.

