Tallinn: A delegation from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), headed by Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Dossari, has met with several government officials and private-sector representatives in the Republic of Estonia.

During the meetings, the delegation discussed ways to enhance joint work in statistics, latest developments in statistical practices, and exchange of expertise.



The visit aligns with GASTAT's commitment to fostering international partnerships and learning from global statistical advancements. By building bridges with other nations, GASTAT aims to enhance its capabilities and contribute to Saudi Arabia's development.



The delegation also took the opportunity to highlight the significant strides made in Saudi Arabia's statistical landscape, thanks to the unwavering support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leadership. GASTAT plays a vital role in providing accurate and reliable data, which informs decision-making and supports the nation's progress.