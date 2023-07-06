RIYADH — Mazen Al-Kahmous, president of the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), has received Watcharapol Prasanrajkit, President of the National Anti-Corruption Commission in Thailand, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Thailand in the fields of protecting integrity and combating corruption.

The two sides reviewed the most important measures that Nazaha adopted for protecting integrity, in addition to reviewing Thailand's experience in the field.

