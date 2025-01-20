RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has reported a 60 percent increase in the issuance of commercial registrations in 2024 compared to 2023.



According to the ministry’s report, 521,969 commercial registrations have been issued in 2024, compared to 368,038 in 2023. These included 368,038 registrations for establishments and 153,931 for companies.



The registrations covered various economic sectors, with wholesale and retail trade, construction, accommodation and food services, and manufacturing industries leading the list.

By the end of 2024, the total number of active commercial registrations across all regions of Saudi Arabia reached 1,606,169, the report pointed out.

