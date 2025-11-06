SalamAir, Oman’slow-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its newest destination, Abha in SaudiArabia starting December 16, 2025.

Ticket sales willcommence on November 6, 2025, offering travellers the opportunity to secureseats early with Lite fares starting from RO29.99 ($78).

The launch of theMuscat–Abha service follows SalamAir’s strong performance in 2025 and therecent arrival of its 15th aircraft, the Airbus A321neo “Barr Al-Hikman”.

Abha becomesSalamAir’s fifth destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, complementingexisting services to Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam, and further cementingthe airline’s presence in this key regional market.

Commenting on theexpansion, Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, said: “Weare delighted to add Abha as our fifth destination in the Kingdom of SaudiArabia. This new route demonstrates our ongoing commitment to strengtheninglinks between Oman and the wider GCC, while opening new opportunities fortourism and trade. The Kingdom is a strategic market for SalamAir, and we lookforward to continuing to grow our presence in a growing and dynamicmarket”.

