SALALAH - Construction has officially commenced on a major new tourism project along Dhofar’s southern coast, with the first phase of development valued at RO 25 million and total investments expected to exceed RO 130 million, according to site observations and project documentation.

The project, titled “Boutique Hotel Salalah and Marina,” is being spearheaded by Al Wathba Hospitality, and is set to transform over 2.5 million square metres of coastal land into a premium tourism and leisure destination. A prominent signboard at the project site—visited this week by Oman Observer—confirms that construction activities are underway, with early works and land preparation already visible.

The development will include a luxury beachfront hotel, an integrated marina, and supporting tourism infrastructure designed to enhance Salalah’s year-round appeal.

Design and engineering responsibilities are being handled by leading international firms. The architectural vision is led by Benoy and Opini, while the main engineering consultancy is Tusker, a firm known for infrastructure and environmental planning. Execution of marine works has been assigned to MDC Dredging & Marine, in partnership with Al Fairuz, according to details on-site.

The location, situated west of central Salalah, is part of a broader national push to develop high-impact tourism assets in Dhofar, in line with Oman Vision 2040. The strategy aims to expand the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP and promote the region as a key gateway for sustainable economic diversification.

Initial visuals on the project board suggest a design that integrates natural landscapes, palm-lined promenades, and luxury coastal amenities, preserving the environmental character of the surrounding area. The inclusion of solar-powered site lighting reflects an emphasis on modern and eco-conscious development.

Industry observers note that this development could play a significant role in diversifying Dhofar’s tourism economy beyond the seasonal Khareef influx, offering a high-end option for both regional and international travellers.

