DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed two pedestrian bridges on Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Mina Street as part of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project. RTA also constructed six pedestrian and cyclist bridges across key streets in Dubai. Five of these bridges are scheduled to open before the end of this year, with the sixth set for completion in the first quarter of 2027. In addition, RTA set out plans to construct 23 further bridges by the end of 2030.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, said: “RTA’s drive to deliver pedestrian bridges reflects the directives of the leadership to enhance road safety, provide a safe and sustainable mobility environment for all road users, and transform Dubai into a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly city. It also supports the city’s quality of life agenda.”

“The pedestrian bridges already in place, together with those planned, form a network linking residential areas across Dubai with key attractions, thereby encouraging residents to adopt sustainable individual mobility means for the first and last-mile journeys. The number of pedestrian bridges and underpasses grew from 26 in 2006 to 177 by the end of 2024, marking an increase of 581%,'' he added.

Under the current plan, RTA will construct 23 additional pedestrian bridges by 2030, with implementation guided by detailed field studies. These studies take into account population density, integration with land uses, tourism and economic attractions, and public transport stations to enhance traffic flow and facilitate safe pedestrian and cyclist movement across the city’s streets.”

Pedestrian Trips

Al Tayer further added: “RTA’s efforts in enhancing road safety and integrating infrastructure have contributed to a decline in pedestrian fatalities and accidents, from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 0.3 deaths in 2024, a reduction of 97%. RTA’s efforts in developing pedestrian crossings have also raised pedestrian satisfaction levels in Dubai to 88%, while pedestrian trips have increased from 307 million in 2023 to 326 million in 2024, a growth of 6%. In addition, cycling trips have risen from 44 million in 2023 to 46.6 million in 2024, reflecting a 5%increase.”

Al Tayer continued: “RTA places the highest priority on pedestrian safety as one of the core elements of a safe and sustainable transport system in Dubai. The construction of pedestrian and cyclist bridges is in line with Dubai’s Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to achieve Zero Fatalities and position Dubai among the world’s leading cities in road safety. RTA continues to construct more pedestrian bridges in line with the highest international standards of design and construction, while also incorporating creative and aesthetic elements. These bridges are equipped with the latest global systems, including electromechanical systems, fire alarm and firefighting systems, remote monitoring, and other safety and security requirements. Some bridges are also fitted with dedicated paths and bike racks.”