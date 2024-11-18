Muscat – Oman is forging ahead with a robust transportation development strategy, focusing on enhancing roads and building rail and metro networks nationwide to support economic diversification while improving regional connectivity. Central to these efforts is the Transportation and Logistics Strategy (2021–2025), directed by Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), which targets a dynamic, efficient and well-integrated transport infrastructure to meet the sultanate’s current and future needs.

According to the third annual report of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, the sultanate made substantial progress on several infrastructure projects in 2023, spanning road construction, expansion of dual carriageways, roads specific to tourism growth and early-stage developments for metro and rail networks.

Among the major projects is the Khasab-Lima-Dibba road in Musandam designed to connect remote areas and stimulate local economic activities. With construction now underway, this 96km road is set to boost tourism and trade in the region, unlocking new urban and economic development opportunities.

Improving the strategic Dakhliyah-Muscat Road is another priority, with third and fourth lanes added between Rusayl and Bidbid to streamline traffic flow. Work also progressed on completing the Adam-Haima-Thumrait dual carriageway, a 400km route connecting the north and south linking Muscat and Salalah more efficiently. Additionally, tenders were finalised to complete segments of the Batinah Coastal Road and Sharqiyah Expressway, which will support smoother transport links across the northern coastal and eastern regions.

Push for logistics and tourism

The logistics sector also saw a push towards integration with projects like the Sohar Free Zone Link connecting Batinah Expressway to Sohar Port. In Khazaen Economic City, further integration is underway to streamline links with Batinah Expressway, facilitating a more efficient logistics network.

In the tourism sector, Oman focused on improving road access to popular destinations. MTCIT, in collaboration with Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, completed a preliminary feasibility study for an additional road to Jabal Akhdar via South Batinah aiming to expand tourist access. Plans include the Raysut-Mughsayl dual carriageway in Dhofar and the Saih Qatna road in Jabal Akhdar, which will facilitate travel to remote tourist spots. Additionally, a road is under study in Jabal Shams to connect remote villages to boost tourism in the region.

Rail and metro link

Railway infrastructure is also gaining traction with preliminary work commencing in 2024 for a railway connecting Oman to the UAE. The project, covering a route from Sohar to Abu Dhabi, will enable both passenger and freight services. Passenger trains will run at up to 200kmph and the rail link aims to cut travel time between Sohar and Abu Dhabi to 100 minutes and between Sohar and Al Ain to 47 minutes, with trains accommodating 400 passengers. The ambitious project is expected to boost industrial and economic activities in both nations, adding significant value to the region’s transport network.

In Muscat, a metro project is poised to transform public transport options for the capital’s residents. In 2023, a specialised team began overseeing preliminary studies, including funding assessments and system design. In collaboration with the Greater Muscat Master Plan, initial recommendations were made for the project with a plan in place to appoint a project management consultant and recruit experts to advance the metro’s technical planning.

Enhanced land transport

Meanwhile, regulatory efforts are underway to enhance the land transport sector’s efficiency and economic contributions. MTCIT issued over 163,000 new operating licences in 2023, a substantial increase from the previous year, and introduced a smart weighbridge on Batinah Expressway.

Thirteen new services were added to the Naql platform, while a new framework was introduced to enable company-specific taxi operating licences via smart applications, which is part of Oman’s strategy to digitise and improve transportation services.

With sustainability and resource allocation in mind, MTCIT has introduced Road Projects Prioritisation Matrix, a decision-making tool that weighs criteria like strategic importance, economic impact and environmental considerations. This matrix, coupled with ongoing legislative updates to regulate land transport, is set to streamline project planning and execution across the sultanate.

These projects, part of the Transportation and Logistics Strategy, underscore Oman’s commitment to fostering regional integration, enhancing economic development and creating a resilient, forward-looking transportation network. As Oman continues to develop these strategic infrastructure projects, the transportation sector will play an increasingly vital role in supporting growth, connectivity and sustainable development across the nation.