Set to be the longest driverless metro line in the world, Riyadh Metro will boast a total distance of 176 km. This launch comes 12 years after the project was first announced, marking a significant milestone in Saudi capital's public transport development.

The Phase I of the project will include operations on three major lines: Al Orouba to Batha, King Khalid International Airport Road, and the intersection of Abdulrahman Bin Auf Street with Sheikh Hassan Bin Hussein Street, reported Al Eqtisadiah.

Meanwhile, the lines along King Abdullah Road, Al Madina, and King Abdulaziz Road will open in the middle of next month, further boosting the network’s operational capacity.

It is Saudi Arabia's second metro line after Makkah, But unlike the Makkah line, which is only operational seven days a year, Riyadh Metro line will be operational through out the year.

The first phase of the will include operations on three lines, with the remaining three lines scheduled to open in mid-December.

The metro system incorporates several sustainable features, including energy-efficient trains, regenerative braking technology to minimize energy consumption, and the use of renewable energy through solar panels installed at various stations, reported Al Eqtisadiah.

All six lines of the Riyadh Metro will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources, ensuring an environmentally friendly transit option for the city, it stated.

The solar panels installed at stations and depots will generate 20% of the energy required for key electrical systems. This sustainability feature is part of a broader effort to make the project environmentally friendly and energy-efficient, it added.

