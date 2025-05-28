RIYADH --- The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday lauded the new oil discovery in in the partitioned zone between Saudi Arabia and State of Kuwait as a positive step towards a further cooperation in the energy sector.

This came during the Saudi Cabinet's meeting, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to the kingdom's official news agency.

The cabinet said that recent oil discovery would lead to promoting Saudi-Kuwait cooperation in energy and continuing joint discovery and development efforts.

The Governments of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on Monday declared a new oil discovery in the partitioned zone, said the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil.

They announced that Wafra Joint Operations had made a new oil discovery in (North Wafra Wara-Burgan) field, located five kilometers north of Wafra field.

Crude oil flowed from the Wara reservoir in the North Wafra (Wara-Burgan-1) well at a rate exceeding 500 barrels per day, with an API gravity of 26 to 27 degrees.

API gravity is a scale that defines the gravity or density of liquid petroleum products.

