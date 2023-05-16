RIYADH — The Riyadh Calendar has been instrumental in creating more than 185,000 jobs for Saudi men and women during the last eight months since its inception until last March.



These included 55,000 direct jobs and more than 130,000 indirect jobs.



The Riyadh Calendar, which is being implemented by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has succeeded in achieving great economic successes by creating jobs in various fields.



Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of GEA, said: “With the support of the Crown Prince, more than 185,000 direct and indirect jobs have been provided.”



He emphasized that what is coming is greater.



The GEA’s activities are based on Riyadh Calendar that covers continuous activities throughout the year, including a group of various entertainment events and activities.



It also includes a number of distinctive entertainment options in the areas of theatrical performances, parties, recreational facilities, and shopping.



This is in addition to local and international restaurants and cafes, a group of new experiments and events, as well as fireworks displays.

