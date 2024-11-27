The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), has announced the commencement of the initial registration for real estate developers involved in the sale of off-plan projects, in accordance with the provisions of Law No.(6) of 2014 regarding real estate development.



The Authority invited real estate developers, whether individuals or corporate entities, to complete the real estate developer registration form, including details of current off-plan property sales projects, within (60 days) starting from November 24, 2024.



For details, one may contact the official email of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority- 00974-77889950

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

