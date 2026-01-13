The Government of Ras Al Khaimah has announced that the third edition of RAK Energy Summit will take place from November 25 to 27 2026 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Organised by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water & Electricity, the three-day event will be held at the RAK Expo Center.

Guided by the theme ‘Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future,’ the summit will bring together regional leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore key priorities, policies, and partnerships supporting the sustainable energy and climate objectives of the UAE and broader GCC region.

Munther bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said: “We are proud to announce the third edition of RAK Energy Summit, continuing the momentum of productive discussions and ambitious goals set in previous editions. As Ras Al Khaimah advances on its growth journey, sustainable energy has never been more vital, not only to address climate change but also to enhance social well-being and strengthen economic competitiveness. Through close collaboration with Etihad Water and Electricity and other partners, the summit will serve as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue among industry leaders, fostering partnerships that can drive the energy transition in Ras Al Khaimah, across the UAE and beyond.”

Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, said: “Our partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Municipality reflects EtihadWE’s role as both a utility provider and a delivery partner for the emirate’s sustainable growth. Across Ras Al Khaimah, we are advancing long-term programmes focused on modernising water and electricity networks, accelerating digital transformation, and strengthening the foundations for a more efficient and resilient energy system.”

He added: “The RAK Energy Summit provides an important regional platform to share practical experience—from upgrading critical infrastructure and deploying smart technologies, to supporting electric mobility—and to exchange knowledge on translating sustainability strategies into tangible outcomes. This dialogue is essential to supporting national climate objectives and building resilient infrastructure for the future.”

The 2026 RAK Energy Summit will present a dynamic programme exploring emerging trends in the energy transition and the practical measures advancing net-zero goals.

Key themes include renewable energy, energy storage, future grids, decarbonisation of hard to abate sectors, AI and digital technologies, sustainable communities and buildings, and efficient mobility.

Regional and international experts from the public and private sectors will lead curated presentations and panel discussions highlighting pioneering initiatives that support environmental and climate objectives.

Complementing the dialogue, networking sessions and live demonstrations will further elaborate on the UAE and GCC agendas for sustainable energy and climate action.

Taking place during a period of robust growth in Ras Al Khaimah, the summit will also shed light on opportunities emerging in the emirate, as it reinforces its position as a regional hub for sustainability and innovation.

Some of the main sustainable energy developments in Ras Al Khaimah are taking place as part of Ras Al Khaimah Integrated Sustainability Strategy, a framework supported by Reem, the Sustainable Energy Sector of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

