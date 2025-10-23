RAK Ceramics, one of the world's leading ceramics manufacturers, has teamed up with Gulf Cryo, a regional leader in industrial gases and decarbonisation solutions, for the launch of the UAE's first carbon capture plant in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Gulf Cryo’s new facility, a first of its kind in the UAE for carbon capture and utilisation (CCU), was inaugurated by Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Ceramics in the presence of senior officials.

Capturing CO₂ from RAK Ceramics, the facility represents a significant milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s sustainability journey. It is dedicated to producing high-purity carbon dioxide, said the Emirati group in a statement.

Sheikh Saqr said the collaboration with Gulf Cryo is aimed at developing innovative technologies to cut carbon emissions and boost industrial efficiency, in line with the Ras Al Khaimah 2050 Integrated Sustainability Strategy and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 commitment.

"The project reflects the emirate’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, inspired by the visionary leadership of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to build a diversified, innovation-driven economy rooted in the protection of natural resources," he added/

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

