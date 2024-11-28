Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) and the International Businesswomen’s Association of Uzbekistan (TasbircorAyol) have unveiled their alliance through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This MoU signifies the launch of a strategic collaboration focused on empowering women within the global business landscape.

The MoU represents both organizations’ dedication to promoting cooperation, exchanging expertise, and advancing efforts that drive the progress of women in the business world.

The MoU was signed yesterday, by Aisha Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of QBWA, and Oydin Sharafiddinova, Chairman of the Surkhandarya region, highlights the mutual commitment of both organizations to advancing the role of women as pivotal contributors to economic growth and entrepreneurship.

Through collaboration, QBWA and TasbircorAyol aim to expand their influence by organising joint initiatives such as business forums, educational workshops, and networking opportunities, believing that Women bring a wealth of unique perspectives and experiences to the table. These diverse viewpoints boost creativity and drive innovative solutions. Their main goal is to benefit businesses from a broader range of ideas and strategies, believed to happen when women are actively involved in leadership roles, leading to more effective decision-making.

“Collaboration knows no borders. By uniting with women’s associations around the world, we strengthen our collective voice and create a global network of empowered leaders” said Aisha Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of QBWA. “Together, we bridge nations, share knowledge, and inspire meaningful change, proving that when women join forces, they not only transform industries but also shape a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.”

For her part, Oydin Sharafiddinova, Chairman of the Surkhandarya region said “Supporting women goes beyond just one organization. It amplifies our impact on communities and the industry as a whole. Women in leadership roles advocate for broader social issues, driving conversations about gender equity and inspiring others to take action. By championing women leaders, organizations play a crucial role in shaping a more inclusive and equitable society”.

Signing this MoU with the International Businesswomen’s Association of Uzbekistan, QBWA is continuing its role in paving the way of mentoring and inspiring others, offering guidance and support throughout its initiatives, which is crucial for nurturing the next generation of female leaders, who will continue to champion progress and foster innovation whether in Qatar, Uzbekistan or the whole world.

While The International Businesswomen’s Association of Uzbekistan is dedicated to fostering unity, shared success, and a powerful collective voice across various fields and industries. It views collaboration as a key driver for breaking glass ceilings and amplifying women’s influence in diverse sectors.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

