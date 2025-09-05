Qatar's economy recorded strong growth in 2024, with gross domestic product or GDP reaching $196bn, supported by the expansion of non-hydrocarbon sectors and an increase in foreign direct investment, which exceeded $2.7bn.

This was disclosed by Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, at a dedicated session on Qatar National Vision 2030, held as part of the Asia Leaders Conference organised by Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong.

In his opening remarks, he reviewed the progress Qatar has made in implementing its National Vision 2030, emphasising that the vision serves as an ambitious national roadmap for building a diversified and sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation.

The event brought together an elite group of decision-makers, business leaders, and investors from across Asia and around the world.

Affirming that Asia remains a key strategic partner for Qatar, accounting for the largest share of the country's trade, which exceeded $80bn annually; he indicated that this figure is expected to grow further in light of the ongoing North Field Expansion and the anticipated rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, as well as long-term partnerships secured with several Asian countries.

He also highlighted that the next phase of cooperation with Asia will focus on expanding trade opportunities, strengthening public-private partnerships particularly in healthcare and tourism and boosting investment in clean energy, digital technologies, and advanced industries.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).