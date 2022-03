DUBAI- Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Monday he had discussed the Iran nuclear talks now underway in Vienna with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow.

Sheikh Mohammed, who spoke from the Russian capital in a televised press conference, did not provide further details.

