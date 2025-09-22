Doha: Qatar’s economy-maintained growth in the second quarter of 2025 despite a challenging global context, with real GDP rising by 1.9% compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was driven primarily by non-hydrocarbon activities, which expanded by 3.4%.

According to a statement issued by the National Planning Council (NPC) yesterday, Qatar’s economy registered real GDP growth of 1.9% year-on-year, reaching QR181.8bn at constant prices, compared to QR178.5bn in Q2 2024.

Non-hydrocarbon activities accounted for 65.6% of real GDP, with value added reaching QR119.3bn in Q2 2025, compared to QR115.4bn in the same period of 2024. This reflects a year-on-year increase of 3.4%, underscoring the effectiveness of diversification policies outlined in the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Within the non-hydrocarbon economy, the fastest-growing activities on a year-on-year basis were: Agriculture, forestry and fishing (+15.8%), Accommodation and food services (+13.4%), Arts, entertainment and recreation (+8.9%), Wholesale and retail trade (+8.8%), and Construction (+8.7%).

These broad-based gains reflect ongoing investment in tourism, services, and specialized infrastructure, and strengthen the role of private sector activities in Qatar’s economy.

In total, 11 of 17 economic activities recorded positive real growth in Q2 2025, demonstrating the resilience of Qatar’s economic base. Service-related activities such as accommodation, food services, and entertainment continued to expand strongly, reflecting sustained momentum in tourism and domestic demand.

NPC noted that its National Statistics Center continues to refine its methods for measuring GDP, with recent revisions applied to Q1 2025 and Q2 2024 estimates. As part of ongoing efforts to align national accounts with international best practices (System of National Accounts 2008/2025), a comprehensive revision of Qatar’s national accounts is underway and scheduled for completion by Q1 2026.

Secretary General of the National Planning Council H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa emphasized the strength and resilience of Qatar’s economic performance, noting the sustained expansion of non-hydrocarbon activities.

“These indicators reflect the progress of Qatar’s economy, with non-hydrocarbon sectors recording notable growth that demonstrates the increasing diversification and stability of our national economy,” His Excellency stated.

“The current growth rates also point to additional opportunities for advancement. There remains significant potential that we aim to unlock through the Third National Development Strategy, which will continue to drive sustainable economic growth and create distinctive investment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the private sector,” he added.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

