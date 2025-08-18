MUSCAT: Nabhan Ahmed al Battashi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW), along with federation specialists, received a delegation from Qatar’s Ministry of Labour.

The delegation was headed by Hamad Faraj Dalmuq, Assistant Under- Secretary for Expatriate Labour Affairs and Khamis Mohammed al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for National Workforce Affairs in the Private Sector.

The visit aimed to review Oman’s trade union framework and national labour regulations, as well as the GFOW’s mandates in key areas.

These include organising trade union representation for workers, providing legal support and advocacy for labour claims while explaining relevant procedures and exploring the GFOW’s local and international partnerships to improve workers’ conditions.

During the visit, two presentations were delivered.

The first provided an overview of Oman’s trade union structures, covering the GFOW, sectoral unions and trade unions.

It highlighted 2024 training programmes and awareness campaigns, along with the distribution of unions across governorates and economic sectors.

The presentation also addressed women’s roles in trade union structures, the GFOW’s complaint-handling mechanisms, key updates to Oman’s Labour Law and Social Protection Law; and the GFOW’s contributions through its memberships in local and international councils.

Recent cooperation agreements aimed at improving workers’ socio-economic conditions were also discussed.

The second presentation focused on several key aspects, particularly the right to unionise in Oman and the legal framework for trade union work. This included laws established by Royal Decree, ministerial decisions and statutes governing the GFOW and sectoral unions and trade unions.

The presentation also covered the mandates of various trade union structures and highlighted workers’ legal right to peaceful strikes under Oman’s Labour Law and its regulatory conditions.

