Doha, Qatar: A high-level Qatari-French economic delegation visited the city of Toulouse, located in the Occitanie region, southwest of France, as part of strengthening bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the French Republic, and the continuing efforts to develop economic relations with various French cities.

The visit included a tour of several industrial sites, major companies, and research centers, during which a business roundtable meeting was held. H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic, chaired the visit made by the Qatari delegation to the city of Toulouse, in which representatives of the Qatar Chamber, Qatari Businessmen Association, Qatari-French Economic Association “Cadran”, as well as prominent figures in the business sector in the State of Qatar.

The visit was an opportunity to review new opportunities for cooperation and investment in the city of Toulouse and its suburbs, which is considered the third largest employment area in France and the most attractive in terms of production, thanks to the aircraft manufacturing, electronics, informatics, and biotechnology sectors.

During the visit, a twinning agreement was signed between the Qatar Chamber and the Toulouse Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aiming to strengthen economic relations and open new horizons for cooperation between the two sides.

The Qatari delegation began its visit by meeting with Patrick Piedrafitta, President of the Local Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Toulouse, and Jean-François Rezeau, President of the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Occitanie region, where a panel discussion was organised and addressed the investment opportunities available in the two countries.

For his part, Abdul Rahman Al Ansari, a member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Chamber, praised the strong relations between Qatar and France, pointing out that there are multiple opportunities for investment in the two countries in various sectors, noting that the Qatar Chamber is working diligently to bring Qatari and French business owners closer together, and to encourage them to cooperate and establish commercial alliances and mutual and joint projects.

For his part, Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, a member of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Businessmen Association, spoke about the importance of this visit in strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries and discussing available investment opportunities. The visit also included a field tour of Airbus headquarters, where the delegation was briefed on the company’s most important facilities and the advanced infrastructure it enjoys.

It also included a field visit to the Francazal region and the AURA AERO company, which specialises in aircraft with an electric propulsion system, as well as a visit to the Pierre Fabre Medical Center and the Oncopole Institute.

The Ambassador also stressed the strategic importance of the economic agreements signed during the state visit made by H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to France last February, at the head of a large official delegation.

