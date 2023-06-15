Doha, Qatar: The Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee held its third meeting here on Wednesday.

The delegation of the State of Qatar at the meeting was headed by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, whilst the delegation of the Kingdom of Bahrain was headed by Undersecretary for Political Affairs at th Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

The meeting discussed the items on the agenda and reviewed the outcomes of the second meeting of the joint legal committee and the joint security committee.

The work of the Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee comes as a continuation of its previous meetings, in an implementation of the Al Ula Declaration and in accordance with the will of the two countries' leaderships to meet the interests and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

