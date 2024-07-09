Doha: The State of Qatar and the United States of America signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on Monday, to enhance civil aviation security between the two countries, in the presence of the Minister of Transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.

In charge of managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Alhajri, and the US Ambassador to the State of Qatar, HE Timmy Davis, co-signed the MoU.

Following the signing ceremony, HE the Minister of Transport met with HE the US Ambassador to the State of Qatar and discussed the two friendly countries relations in the areas of transportation, civil aviation, and ways to enhance and develop them.

