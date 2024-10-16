WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday extended the restrictions on commercial airlines over Iraq for U.S. flights for another three years citing risks to flights.

The agency is extending the prohibition against flying below certain altitudes through October 2027 citing risks from Iranian-aligned militia groups’ activities and third-party military operations.

The restrictions also apply to foreign operators operating as code share flights for U.S. carriers.

Last month, the U.S. Transportation Department fined Air CanadaAC.TO $250,000 for operating flights in 2022 and 2023 in prohibited Iraqi airspace.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)