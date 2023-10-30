Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of South Africa to Qatar, H E Ghulam Hoosein Asmal, has said improving skills transfer and educational exchanges are a priority in strengthening the already ‘robust partnership’ between the two countries.

Since diplomatic relations between Qatar and South Africa were established in 1994, after the fall of apartheid, both governments have maintained robust ties with agreements across several fields. Trade between Qatar and South Africa has grown by 32% year-on-year from 2016, with the trade of South African products and commodities by Qatar rising by over ZAR1bn.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Asmal said his mission to Doha would be successful if both sides engaged in a skills exchange framework to boost mutual research and innovation, especially with the unlimited human resources.

“There are fantastic academic institutions in South Africa and Qatar, and if there are more synergies, it will benefit both countries and many others. The academic institutions in South Africa are tuned to society and the global South — we should see more of that,” Asmal said.

“I would like to see more African students study in Qatar. Only through education can we lift ourselves from poverty and have socioeconomic benefits. The scholarships granted to Africans and South Africans should be worthwhile and more in the STEM — there’s much scope for improvement.”

Speaking on trade, the envoy said South Africa’s geographical location in the Southern Hemisphere makes it a complementary hub for things from the Northern Hemisphere. He noted with Qatar’s location almost in the middle of the world, and the short distance between both nations, trade and commerce have significantly increased.

“We are seeing an increasing number of products on the market, and there are three flights a day between Qatar and South Africa so that you could get fresh produce from South Africa, but I would like to see more of that. I think the demand for quality organic products is increasing, and the favourable exchange rate makes it much cheaper from South Africa,” he added.

According to statistics provided by the embassy, the value of trade stands at ZAR6bn, with expectations for it to grow this year. On investment, Qatar Energy has a strong presence in the South African gas sector. Plans are afoot for exploring four offshore fields with healthy prospects in oil and gas. Besides, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has also invested in the hospitality sector, especially with Kasada Capital Management and the green energy sector with Enel-Green Energy.

Speaking on tourism, Ambassador Asmal said the visa-friendly policy where Qatari ordinary passport holders don’t require visas makes it very convenient for tourists to travel to South Africa. Qatari citizens get a visa on arrival in South Africa and can stay for 90 days.

“There’s much to do in South Africa, from the safaris in the northern part of the country to the spectacular wildlife we have and adventure tourism. We have quality food, quality hotels, and also it’s cost-effective. We are fortunate in South Africa that we have a very diverse platter to offer in terms of tourism,” he said.

Besides the remarkable partnership between both countries, Qatar and South Africa are the first in their respective regions to host the FIFA World Cup. Ambassador Asmal said hosting the groundbreaking events broke the mould that the northern hemisphere has a monopoly on. For South Africa, it shattered the myth of Afrophobia and insinuations that Africa cannot host a world-class event. Similarly, Qatar dispelled insinuations that the Arab world cannot host world-class events.

“I think it had given confidence to the people of the South that if they applied themselves and were good visionary leadership, we can do anything that we want. The mould that everything has to be done in the Global North has been shattered, and the South has arrived.

“We have a youthful population and a growing middle class for the Middle East and Africa. The future potential economically, politically, socially is the South,” he added.

According to the envoy, the challenge for the global South is how to add value and improve the conditions of the people. He said that both countries must find unique solutions to individual challenges.

“We share a lot of commonalities, but we have different challenges and advantages. Economically, Qatar is far more developed — it’s a small population — but in terms of mineral wealth, Africa is rich in that. We need to mobilise all of that for the benefit of the people,” Asmal said, adding that Qatar and South Africa can partner in this area successfully on a multilateral level.

“Similarly, another similarity between Qatar and South Africa regarding diplomacy and foreign policy is that both call for a peaceful resolution of conflict. We desire a better world and live in a peaceful world where security and development are assured.

On Palestine, the envoy said South Africa feels very strongly that the international community has let the Palestinian people down.

