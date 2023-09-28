Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is the Qatari head of the political committee and executive committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia H H Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, who is the Saudi head of the political committee and executive committee of the council, chaired the meeting of the political committee emerging from the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

During the meeting, they discussed developing solid fraternal relations between the two countries within the framework of the political committee and ways to deepen this cooperation through various initiatives that should boost the relations to broader horizons in a way that fulfils the aspirations of the leadership of both the countries and achieves the interests of their people.

On the other hand, the two heads of the executive committee discussed the preparatory work of the seven subcommittees and their work teams during the last period, including the initiatives, outputs, and memorandums of understanding that are scheduled to be signed on the sidelines of the next meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

The two sides praised the existing cooperation and coordination between the council’s subcommittees and the work teams of the council’s general secretariat on both sides, which comes in preparation for the seventh meeting of the council. They stressed the importance of continuing coordination between the two sides to achieve the common qualitative interests of the two fraternal countries and their peoples.

