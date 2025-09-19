DOHA: Qatar’s payment system witnessed around 52.549 million transactions valued at QR16.137bn in August this year.

In a post on its X platform yesterday, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) stated that the total value of transactions across various payment systems reached QR16.137bn during August 2025 with a total volume of 52.549 million transactions.

It also highlighted the share of each payment channel including point of sale transactions which accounted for 51 percent, e-commerce for 26 percent, mobile payment systems accounted for 2 percent, and the ‘Fawran’ instant payment service for 21 percent.

Fawran is an innovative and advanced service aligned with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan. This service comes as part of QCB’s ongoing efforts to develop the payment systems infrastructure and keep pace with the latest developments in the field of electronic payment systems and money transfer.

QCB’s innovative instant payment service ‘Fawran’ aims to develop a digital payment ecosystem in the country. The system has proven its efficiency in facilitating and improving payment processes by reducing the time required to transfer money between individuals and companies in Qatar.

It reflects QCB’s commitment to provide the best services to customers of banks and financial institutions in the country, meeting their growing needs in line with the increasing demand for financial technology services, and facilitating financial and commercial transactions between individual and corporate bank accounts to keep pace with the rapid development of the national economy.

The point of sale and e-commerce transactions in Qatar witnessed impressive growth in August this year. The total value of transactions registered in the country through the point of sale (POS) terminals and e-commerce platforms reached QR12.477bn, according to the latest card payment statistics.

Qatar Central Bank revealed that the value of e-commerce transactions amounted to QR4.243bn with a total volume of 9.425 million transactions.

Meanwhile point of sale transactions recorded a total value of approximately QR8.234bn with a transaction volume of 40.792 million in August this year.

According to Instant Transfer System Statistics for August 2025, the instant payment system – Fawran service saw 1.233 million total registered accounts with the total value of QR278.264m and total volume of 333,702 transactions.

