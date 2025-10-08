Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) has partnered with Qatar Airways, following the airline’s record deals in the aviation industry -- the largest widebody aircraft order in its history and the largest wide-body engine deal in GE Aerospace history.





The partnership will bolster Qatar Airways’ aviation eco-system in support of its expanding world class fleet.





QFZ and Qatar Airways have signed a collaboration agreement to enhance Qatar’s competitiveness as a global aviation and logistics hub. The partnership will drive economic growth by establishing an “aviation cluster” in the Ras bu Fontas free zone to support the maintenance and expansion of Qatar Airways' growing world-class fleet.





The agreement was signed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal al-Thani, QFZ CEO, and Engineer Badr Mohammed al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group COE, in a signing ceremony attended by senior officials from both organisations and key representatives from Qatar's logistics and aviation sectors.





The agreement outlines a phased plan beginning with an official Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) in Ras Bu Fontas Free Zone, followed by additional specialised technical sites. It also includes a customs-free corridor connecting the free zone to Hamad International Airport and Hamad Port.





Qatar Airways will extend corporate and cargo privileges to QFZ tenants and invite its partners and suppliers, including international companies in the aviation sector, to set up operations in the free zones.





Sheikh Mohammed said, "This strategic agreement with Qatar Airways demonstrates our commitment to positioning Qatar’s free zones as a leading hub for logistics and aviation services. By combining the world-class infrastructure and expertise of Qatar Free Zones Authority and Qatar Airways, we are confident this partnership will attract more companies to establish supply chain hubs and maintenance, repair, & operations services in Qatar, contributing to economic growth in line with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy 2024-2030."





Al-Meer said, “We are delighted to announce our agreement with the Qatar Free Zones Authority to establish top-tier facilities and cultivate local expertise in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul. This strategic partnership not only supports the growth of our expanding fleet but also enables us to deliver world-class services to airlines across the region and beyond. By investing in advanced infrastructure and talent development, we are supporting the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 to strengthen Qatar’s role as a global aviation hub and setting new benchmarks for operational excellence and reliability. “





The collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing Qatar's logistics and aviation sectors, with far-reaching benefits for businesses operating within Qatar Free Zones.





Both QFZ and Qatar Airways are committed to enhancing Qatar’s business environment to anchor the State of Qatar’s reputation as a destination of choice for investors.

