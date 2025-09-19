DOHA: The Qatar Chamber (QC) held a meeting yesterday, with H E Dana Goldfinča, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the State of Qatar. She was received at the Chamber’s headquarters by Board Member Abdulrahman bin Abduljalil Al Abdulghani, in the presence of Board Members Abdullah Al Emadi and Dr Mohammed bin Johar Al Mohammed.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries, explored potential areas of cooperation between the Qatari and Latvian private sectors, and highlighted key investment opportunities for Qatari businessmen in Latvia.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdulrahman Al Abdulghani stressed that the current volume of trade between Qatar and Latvia remains very modest, underlining the importance of strengthening cooperation between the private sectors of both countries to expand trade exchange and mutual investments. For her part, Ambassador H E Dana Goldfinča expressed Latvia’s keenness to deepen economic and trade cooperation with Qatar, pointing to promising sectors for Qatari investments such as information and communications technology, food security, tourism, renewable energy, healthcare, and logistics.

She further noted that Latvia offers attractive investment opportunities through its eight free zones, which provide various incentives and facilities for foreign investors. She also emphasised her country’s openness to Qatari investments across all sectors.

The Ambassador further highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between the Qatar Chamber and the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to facilitate communication and foster stronger ties between the business communities of both countries.

