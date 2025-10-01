Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has begun operating Karwa electric robotaxis, making Doha one of the first capitals in the region to introduce this cutting-edge technology.

This groundbreaking initiative reflects Qatar’s dedication to harnessing innovative technology to elevate public services and deliver enhanced safety and comfort for citizens, residents and visitors alike, Government Communications Office (GCO) has stated in a post on its X platform.

In line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, Doha becomes one of the first capitals in the region to launch autonomous vehicle pilot programme benefiting from Qatar’s world-class infrastructure and 5G digital coverage, GCO added.

The post further highlighted the country’s adoption of technological innovation to modernise public transport, promoting sustainability and smart-city solutions, and the highest safety standards in the autonomous vehicle industry.

In June this year, the Ministry of Transport announced that it is set to oversee a test run by Mowasalat (Karwa) of level-4 electric robotaxis in specific areas in Qatar, primarily on tourist and services routes. Karwa will be working closely with the MoT over the coming period to scan and prepare the proposed routes.

It noted that the test run of the electric robotaxis will be carried out in two phases. The first phase will be conducted under the supervision of a specialised team with no passengers on board. The second phase will be totally autonomous with passengers on board.

Each autonomous taxi used in the trials is equipped with six long- and mid-range cameras, four radars, and four LiDAR units, enabling precise detection and navigation control during operation.

The second edition of the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum 2026 will be held from April 7-9, 2026 which is a premier global platform for autonomous and electric transportation. It is centred on the future of mobility and will gather policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and innovators from more than 25 countries. With a focus on technology, sustainability and policy, the forum will offer a unique space for cross-sector collaboration and idea exchange.

The Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3) focuses on benefiting from advanced technologies and achieving sustainable development and economic diversification to further boost Qatar’s leading global position on the transportation map.

The Transportation Master Plan for Qatar-2050 works as a roadmap for investing in land transportation infrastructure and identifies the frameworks and future orientations for developing the transportation networks nationwide in a way that ensures their integration with land uses, urban development, population growth and meeting the future demand for transportation.

