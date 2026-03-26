Qatar’s household goods and consumables manufacturing sector is steadily expanding, with locally produced items increasingly competing with imports on both quality and price, according to industry data.

Production of household items has grown consistently in recent years, supported by rising consumer confidence in locally made products and their competitive pricing.

Industry observers note that domestic manufacturers are not only meeting local demand but also positioning themselves for further expansion as preferences shift toward reliable, cost-effective alternatives to imports. Around 198 firms are currently engaged in the production and processing of plastic and rubber products. To Page 2

These factories manufacture a wide range of everyday consumables, including disposable containers, plastic bags, and household cleaning products, and supply the local market at competitive prices. Over time, these products have gained stronger acceptance among consumers as manufacturers continue to improve quality standards. At the same time, the production of household paper goods, such as tissues and paper rolls, is gaining momentum, with the segment offering promising opportunities in a relatively underdeveloped area of manufacturing.

The furniture manufacturing segment is also contributing to the sector’s growth. More than 120 small-scale factories operate in this field, supported by a network of carpentry workshops focused largely on woodwork.

These businesses, in turn, sustain a broader ecosystem of small enterprises that provide services such as upholstery, painting, and interior design, reinforcing linkages across related industries.

A significant number of factories also cater to the needs of the construction and services sectors. There are 216 firms producing fabricated metal products, including cable management systems, structural steel, carbon steel tanks, fire-rated steel doors, steel furniture, light poles and plastering accessories, as well as stainless steel design and glazing solutions. These products play a critical role in supporting Qatar’s ongoing urban development and infrastructure expansion.

Similarly, the non-metallic mineral products sector continues to record steady growth, with 217 registered firms manufacturing cement, glass, ceramics, ready-mix concrete and a range of green building materials. The number of factories in this segment rose sharply during 2024 and 2025, reflecting strong demand driven by construction activity in Qatar and neighbouring markets.

Qatar is also home to 124 firms producing chemical-based consumables, ranging from large joint ventures to specialised manufacturers. Key subsectors include construction chemicals such as epoxy coatings, waterproofing materials, tile adhesives and concrete admixtures. Other areas cover industrial gases and specialty fluids, including oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen, as well as chemicals used in water treatment and oilfield operations. Consumer-oriented products such as personal care items, hygiene products, lubricants and cleaning agents are also part of this segment.

The Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024–2030 identifies six priority sectors: chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastics, food and beverage, metals and fabricated metals, and construction materials. To support growth, the government has introduced initiatives and incentives to encourage private-sector investment in local manufacturing, while streamlining processes to make them more accessible and cost-effective. These efforts form part of a broader strategy to diversify the national economy and reduce reliance on hydrocarbons.

Small and medium-sized enterprises account for nearly 90% of manufacturing activity, underscoring the sector’s strong private sector base. With expanding capabilities and untapped potential across multiple segments, manufacturing is increasingly viewed as a promising area for business growth, both within Qatar and in neighbouring markets.

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