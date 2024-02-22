Doha: The Industrial Production index (IPI) in December 2023 reached 95.3 points increased by 3.9% compared to the previous month (November 2023), and decreased by 4.2%, when compared to the corresponding month in 2022, according to Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

This indicator reflects the growth of details of the growth of the various industrial economic sectors that make up it, with a different relative weights they have, such “Mining and quarrying” 82.46%, “Manufacturing” 15.85%, “Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply” 1.16%, and “Water supply” 0.53%.

The index of “Mining” sector showed an increase by 5.0% compared to the previous month (November 2023), due to increase in the quantities of “crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, and “Other mining and quarrying” increased by 2.1%. When compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (December 2022), the IPI of Mining decreased by 4.5% due to the decrease in the quantities of “crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, and “Other mining and quarrying” decreased by 3.8%.

“Manufacturing” index showed an increase by 0.1% compared to the previous month (November 2023), The groups showed an increase include: “Manufacture of food products” by 1.9%, followed by “Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products” by 0.8%, “Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products “by 0.6%, “Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 0.3%, and “Manufacture of beverages” by 0.2%.

In the “Electricity, gas, and supply” index, a decrease of 13.5% was noticed in the production of “Electricity” between December 2023 and the previous month (November 2023). Compared with the corresponding month (December 2022), a decrease of 7.3% was recorded.

“Water Supply” recorded an increase of 4.3% was noticed in the production of Water between December 2023 and the previous month (November 2023). Compared with the corresponding month (December 2022), a decrease of 9.8% was recorded.

