Qatar-Indonesia bilateral trade volume jumped by 150% in the last five years from QR1.26bn in 2017 to QR3.2bn last year, a Qatar Chamber official said Wednesday.

Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari made the statement during a meeting with the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (HIPMI) in the chamber’s Doha headquarters.

The meeting was held in the presence of Indonesian ambassador Ridwan Hassan and representatives of Indonesian companies from the province of South Sumatra operating in food, fertiliser, mining, coal trade, housing development, and tourism sectors.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance trade and investment co-operation relations between the two sides, as well as investment opportunities in both countries, in addition to the possibility of establishing joint and mutual projects.

Al-Kuwari praised the close relations between Qatar and Indonesia at all levels, especially in the commercial and economic fields. He expressed interest in further enhancing economic and commercial ties for the benefit of both countries’ economies.

He described Indonesia as an important trade partner to Qatar. On mutual investments, al-Kuwari said there are many Qatari investments in Indonesia in various sectors like communication, banking, and energy, while there are many Indonesian companies that invest in Qatar with Qatari partners in a variety of sectors.

Hassan also praised the distinguished relations between the two countries, noting the mutual visits and the agreements signed in order to develop trade relations.

The ambassador said the Qatari-Indonesian Business Forum, which was held in Doha in the presence of Indonesia’s Minister of Commerce last October, helped strengthened trade and investment co-operation relations.

Hassan said there are many investment opportunities for Qatari businessmen that are available in Indonesia, particularly in Sumatra. He called on Qatari businessmen to visit Sumatra and explore the available investment opportunities.

