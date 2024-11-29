

Budapest: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a session of talks yesterday with Prime Minister of Hungary H E Viktor Orban.

At the outset of the session, Hungary’s Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation, expressing hope that the visit would further strengthen relations between Qatar and Hungary. He also conveyed Hungary’s appreciation for Qatar’s mediation efforts in Gaza, which led to the release of several prisoners and detainees.

For his part, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the Hungarian Prime Minister for the warm reception and hospitality. He highlighted the strong foundations for cooperation between Qatar and Hungary, emphasising the potential to expand bilateral ties across various sectors. He stressed the importance of exchanging expertise between the two friendly nations. He also reaffirmed Qatar’s unwavering commitment to its partnership with Europe, underscoring the shared goal of advancing mutual interests and fostering international security and peace.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored avenues to bolster cooperation in areas such as the economy, tourism, culture, agriculture, energy, technology, and the development of Budapest Airport.

They also discussed collaboration within international organisations and between their respective diplomatic institutes. Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda.

The session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying H E the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as a number of Their Excellencies Hungarian Ministers and senior officials.

Earlier, An official reception ceremony was accorded to H E the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Budapest.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. They discussed during the meeting cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them at all levels, especially in investment and energy. The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as developments in Lebanon in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

