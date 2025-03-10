Doha, Qatar: In conjunction with the recently launched 100% Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative, the General Tax Authority (GTA) has announced a four-month extension for the submission of tax returns for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024.

The new deadline for filing tax returns is now August 31, 2025, instead of April 30, 2025, subject to the approved alternative accounting periods.

This extension aims to provide taxpayers with additional time to complete their procedures and fulfill their tax obligations.

This extension applies to all entities and individuals subject to the provisions of the Income Tax Law No. (24) of 2018 and its amendments, including tax-exempt companies, entities owned by Qatari nationals or GCC citizens, as well as companies with non-Qatari partners. However, companies in petroleum operations and petrochemical industries are excluded from this decision and are required to submit their tax returns no later than April 30, 2025.

Reflecting the General Tax Authority’s commitment to supporting taxpayers, the decision to extend the tax return filing period aligns with the 100% Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative. This provides taxpayers with a greater opportunity to benefit from both the initiative and the extension, enhancing their tax compliance in accordance with the applicable regulations.

GTA urges all taxpayers to submit their tax returns electronically through the Dhareeba Tax Portal, and remains committed to providing the necessary support to ensure tax compliance and streamline procedures.

