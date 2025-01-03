AMMAN — The value of Qatari private sector exports to Jordan during the third quarter of 2024 reached approximately $48 million, marking an increase of 6.2 per cent compared to $45 million during the same period in 2023.

Qatari private sector exports to Jordan primarily included organic fertilisers, iron rods, medical solutions, and various food and consumer products.

They also comprised a range of chemical materials, such as motor oils, sulfonic acid, lutrine, aluminum molds, paraffin, polyethylene, and different types of chemical fertilizers and plastic bags.

According to the Qatar Chamber's recently published quarterly report, the total value of Qatari private sector exports during the third quarter of 2024 amounted to approximately 2.56 billion Qatari riyals, based on certificates of origin issued by the chamber.

In terms of destinations for these exports, Asian countries (excluding GCC and Arab states) ranked first, receiving exports worth 1 billion Qatari riyals, equivalent to 40 per cent of the total.

GCC countries ranked second with 657.5 million Qatari riyals, accounting for 25.7 per cent of the total, followed by European Union countries, which received exports worth around 631.6 million Qatari riyals, or 24.7 per cent of the total.

The report indicated that Qatari private sector exports during this period reached 101 countries.

