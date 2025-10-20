Muscat: Qatar Exports, the export arm of QDB, has announced the organization of a Qatari trade mission to the Sultanate of Oman on October 21–22, 2025. The mission, which will be held at the Kempinski Hotel, Muscat, builds on both countries’ commitment to enhancing economic collaboration and expanding partnerships between Qatari and Omani businesses.

Trade relations between Qatar and Oman have grown significantly in recent years. In 2024, total bilateral trade exceeded QAR 6.3 billion, a 17% increase from 2023. Qatari exports to Oman reached QAR 3.0 billion, while private sector exports amounted to QAR 109 million, marking a 4% annual growth. These exports include a wide range of products such as aluminum, plastics, electrical equipment and chemicals.

Over 45+ Qatari companies from various industries will take part in the mission, including building materials, construction technologies, plastics, packaging, electrical products, infrastructure, food, consumer goods, healthcare, home furnishings, perfumes and cosmetics, and oil and gas. This broad representation supports efforts to deepen bilateral trade and highlights the growing potential for cooperation and partnership.

The mission aims to unlock new business opportunities, strengthen economic ties, connect leading Qatari manufacturers with Omani companies, and foster fruitful partnerships between the two countries, within the framework of strengthening the economic ties between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman.

The program will include high-level meetings with officials from both sides, bilateral business discussions, the signing of agreements, field visits, and an exhibition where Qatari companies will showcase their products and services.

Commenting on the mission, Mr. Khalid Abdulla AlMana, QDB’s Vice President of Enterprise Development and Executive Director of Qatar Exports, said: "In line with QDB’s vision to support the private sector and strengthen its capacity for regional expansion, particularly in Gulf markets, this trade mission to the Sultanate of Oman highlights our ongoing efforts to establish new commercial partnerships in strategic sectors."

"QDB via Qatar Exports remains committed to empowering local companies and entrepreneurs to access new markets, especially the Omani market, which contributes to the growth and development of both nations, in line with our shared goals of economic diversification and sustainable development."

For registration, participation, or to view the event schedule and further details, please visit the official website of the (https://qataromantrademission.com/).

About Qatar Exports:

Qatar Exports, powered by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), plays a vital role in advancing Qatar’s economic diversification agenda by supporting the growth of Qatari products and services in global markets, empowering local exporters, and enhancing the international competitiveness of Qatari offerings.

In line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar Exports offers an integrated suite of programs and services, including export readiness development, export growth initiatives, and tailored financing solutions such as buyer credit and export credit insurance. Qatar Exports also leads proactive efforts to promote Qatari products and services globally through participation in international exhibitions, trade missions, and the provision of detailed market research and intelligence.

Qatar Exports facilitates access to new markets, supports the formation of sustainable trade partnerships, and enables Qatari enterprises to expand their global footprint across priority export destinations.