Qatar Exports has concluded its 2025 trade mission to Oman, with participation from more than 45 Qatari firms, with the value of potential deals exceeding QR223mn.



The mission represented a new milestone in advancing trade and investment cooperation between Qatar and Oman.



It aligns with the joint statement issued earlier this year, which reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to supporting the private sector, intensifying efforts to increase trade exchange, and enhancing economic integration between the two countries.



"The strong coordination and joint efforts throughout this mission reflect the depth of economic relations between Qatar and Oman, and the real potential both countries share for building meaningful regional and international partnerships grounded in mutual interests," said Khalid Abdulla al-Mana, Qstar Development Bank (QDB) Vice President of Enterprise Development and Executive Director of Qatar Exports.



Through Qatar Exports, QDB is committed to promoting Qatari products in Gulf and global markets, he said, adding "we will continue to support national exporters by building their capabilities and opening doors to new markets, helping them compete globally as part of our broader strategy to grow Qatar’s export ecosystem.”



The mission brought together senior Qatari and Omani officials and featured in-depth bilateral discussions between the two sides, alongside a series of meetings and an exhibition for Qatari companies that highlighted the diversity and quality of Qatari products.



In total, the program included 350 bilateral meetings, the mission’s activities attracted more than 450 visitors, and the value of potential deals exceeded QR223mn.

