Doha - The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has announced the launch of the updated In-Building Telecommunications Infrastructure Standards, a set of mandatory guidelines designed to strengthen Qatar’s digital foundations and ensure future-ready connectivity across all building types.

The updated standards establish a detailed framework that covers in-building wiring systems and mobile solutions, applicable to both new developments and existing properties.

By simplifying and standardising procedures, the guidelines reduce administrative burdens and enable faster, more reliable deployment of in-building telecommunications infrastructure. This will benefit residential, commercial, and governmental facilities alike, supporting Qatar’s growing demand for seamless connectivity.

These standards include enhancing the quality of telecommunications services to ensure a better consumer experience. This includes access to higher internet speeds, improved speed and quality for IPTV services, reliable mobile coverage, HD voice calls, as well as facilitating the adoption of smart building solutions in homes, workplaces, and public facilities.

Service providers will gain greater efficiency with streamlined processes and reduced challenges in deploying infrastructure. Similarly, real estate developers will benefit from clear, standardised requirements that ensure smoother approval processes.

The scope of the standards extends to a wide variety of developments, including single villas, residential towers, shopping malls, warehouses, labour accommodations, and mega-projects. By setting uniform guidelines across such diverse projects, CRA is ensuring that all types of buildings in Qatar are equipped to deliver advanced telecommunications services.

The standards emphasise early collaboration between service providers and real estate developers. This approach is designed to address construction design complexities from the outset, avoid costly implementation delays, and secure the development of robust, high-performance telecommunications infrastructure.

This initiative also aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and CRA’s ongoing strategy to promote connectivity, collaboration, and digital transformation within the country’s ICT sector. By setting these updated benchmarks, CRA is helping to create a digital environment that enables innovation, strengthens the economy, and enhances the quality of life for people across Qatar.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

