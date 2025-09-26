DOHA: The Qatar Chamber (QC) held a meeting yesterday, with a business delegation from the Republic of South Africa, headed by Zanelli Sani, Director of Export Promotion at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Competition. The Qatari side was led by Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, a Board Member of the Chamber, with the participation of a distinguished group of Qatari businessmen, company representatives, and their South African counterparts.

The meeting reviewed trade and economic relations between Qatar and South Africa and ways to strengthen them. It also reviewed the investment climate and opportunities available across various sectors in both countries, as well as the key incentives and facilities provided by each side to stimulate foreign investment.

In his remarks, Al Obaidli said the meeting reflects the two countries’ keenness to enhance cooperation and build genuine partnerships between their private sectors. He noted that bilateral relations have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, highlighting that South Africa is an important trading partner for Qatar, with the volume of trade exchange reaching about QR630m last year. He stressed the Qatar Chamber’s commitment to supporting cooperation between the two sides, welcoming South African investors, and businessmen, and encouraging Qatari businessmen to explore investment opportunities in South Africa. He pointed out that there is vast potential to boost trade and investment cooperation, particularly in the medical equipment and agricultural products sectors, in addition to other key fields such as mining, renewable energy, tourism and hospitality, technology, and infrastructure.

He also reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to providing all necessary support and facilities to strengthen partnerships between the Qatari and South African business communities.

For her part, Zanelli Sani thanked the Qatar Chamber for its commitment to hosting this important meeting between business leaders from both sides.

During the meeting, the delegation delivered presentations on investment opportunities in South Africa, offering a brief overview of the national economy, the key incentives available to foreign investors, and the most promising opportunities in sectors such as mining, electric vehicles, batteries, energy, gas, manufacturing, technology, and innovation.

