Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) saw a 3.81 percent increase in its foreign currency reserves and liquidity, reaching QR255.916bn in February 2025, up from QR246.509bn in February 2024.

According to figures released by QCB, its official reserves rose by approximately QR9.218bn year-on-year, reaching QR196.817bn by the end of February 2025. This increase occurred despite a decline of about QR13.175bn in QCBs foreign bonds and treasury bills, which totaled QR125.790bn in February 2025.

The official reserves include key categories such as bonds and foreign treasury bills, balances with foreign banks, gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and the State of Qatar’s share in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets, namely foreign currency deposits. Together, these components make up what is referred to as the total foreign reserves.

As of the end of February 2025, Gold reserves increased by nearly QR13.852bn year-o-year, reaching QR38.263bn.

Balances with foreign banks rose by nearly QR8.639m, reaching QR27.671bn at the end of February 2025, compared to February 2024.

The balance of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) deposits from the State of Qatar’s share with the IMF decreased by QR98m year-o-year, totaling QR5.092bn by the end of February 2025.

