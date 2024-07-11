Sarajevo: Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Denis Becirovic received yesterday in Sarajevo Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and ways to support and enhance them, and discussing developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially developments in the joint mediation to end the war on the Strip, in addition to a number of topics of joint interest.

The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed his country’s appreciation for the role of the State of Qatar and its efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, and stressed its keenness to strengthen joint bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, tourism and culture.

During the interview, His Excellency praised the resounding success of the State of Qatar in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

For her part, the Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed thanks and appreciation to Bosnia and Herzegovina for its positions in support of the State of Qatar in international forums.

The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bosnia and Herzegovina Meshal bin Ali Al Attiyah.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater also met in Sarajevo with Minister of Human Rights and Refugees of Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Dr. Sevlid Hortic.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and enhance them, especially in the field of human rights, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, the Minister of Human Rights and Refugees of Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed his country's aspiration to strengthen joint bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially in the education and development sectors, and praised the role of the State of Qatar and its efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received from the Minister of Human Rights and Refugees of Bosnia and Herzegovina the flower of Srebrenica medal, which expresses the desire to show solidarity.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Meshal bin Ali Al Attiyah attended the meeting.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).