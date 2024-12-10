The Qatari parliamentary delegation at the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs and Sustainable Development of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting that concluded yesterday in Bahrain has advocated for strengthening regional co-operation by utilising the GCC interconnection grid to establish joint power plants.

“These power plants could serve multiple Gulf countries through shared electric connections, enhancing energy security and integration across the region,” said delegation head, Qatari Shura Council member Saoud Al Buainain.

The delegation also highlighted the strategic importance of prioritising renewable energy projects as part of the GCC’s efforts to diversify energy sources.

Mr Al Buainain explained that the GCC interconnection grid, which connects the electricity networks of Gulf countries, provides a unique opportunity to establish shared power plants. It could also act as a cornerstone for fostering greater collaboration and innovation.

“These plants would cater to the energy demands of more than one Gulf nation, promoting efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” he said. “The GCC interconnection grid is a powerful tool for co-operation and integration.

“By developing joint power plants, we can ensure stable and reliable electricity supplies, reduce operational costs and enhance the resilience of our energy systems.”

The delegation suggested that the plants could operate on a shared basis, allowing countries to co-ordinate the generation and distribution of supplies.

“This would also enable a more balanced approach to managing peak demands and emergency scenarios across the Gulf region,” added Mr Al Buainain.

The Qatari delegation placed a strong emphasis on renewable energy, advocating for the establishment of power stations powered by solar, wind and other sustainable sources.

According to Mr Al Buainain, this shift aligns with the strategic direction of GCC nations to diversify their energy portfolios and reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

“Renewable energy is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity for ensuring long-term sustainability,” he said. “The GCC countries are uniquely positioned to lead the way, given their abundant solar resources and technological expertise.”

The proposal includes developing regional renewable energy projects that integrate seamlessly, enabling countries to share clean energy and reduce their carbon footprints collectively.

Mr Al Buainain reiterated that transitioning to renewable energy aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and achieve sustainable development goals.

He stressed the importance of leveraging parliamentary diplomacy to foster partnerships within the GCC and with international stakeholders to advance these initiatives.

“Legislative authorities across the GCC have a critical role to play in supporting government efforts to promote energy diversification,” he said.

“We must enact laws and policies that encourage investment in renewable energy and provide incentives for adopting sustainable practices.”

The Qatari delegation highlighted that regional energy collaboration has already demonstrated its effectiveness through the GCC interconnection grid, which allows member states to share surplus electricity.

Building on this foundation, Mr Al Buainain proposed further integration by establishing joint power plants and renewable energy stations.

“Co-operation among GCC countries in the energy sector has always been a model of success,” he added. “With a renewed focus on renewable energy, we can further enhance this partnership and achieve shared prosperity for our nations.”

