Qatar's Ministry of Finance has announced that the total value of tenders and auctions in government agencies for the second quarter surged to hit QR5.5 billion ($1.5 billion).

In a post on its X account, the ministry said the tenders were distributed between QR4.5 billion awarded to local companies, which represents a 13.5% decline in the value of contracts with these companies, compared to last year.

Tenders worth QR1 billion were awarded to foreign companies, up 67% compared to the same quarter of 2023, it stated.

According to the ministry, the number of tenders, practices, and direct agreements awarded in the second quarter of 2024 reached 650 with culture and sports topping the list of sectors followed by trade, control and judiciary, and defense and security.

